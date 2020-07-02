Bhubaneswar, July 2: In a shocking case of reptile cruelty, a group of villagers in Odisha allegedly killed a crocodile, slashed it into pieces and consumed its meat. The incident was reported in Kaladapalli village in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Three teams were formed by the District Forest Department to conduct a probe into the matter. Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

Preliminary reports claimed that the crocodile was rescued by villagers from Saveri river a day earlier, and was hung using a rope on a tamarind tree in the village. After the reptile died, they ripped it into pieces and distributed the meat amongst each other.

District Forest Officer Pradeep Mirase said an investigation has been initiated into the case. "A crocodile has allegedly been killed and eaten by some people at Kaladapalli village under Podia block in Malkangiri. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter," he said.

Mirase, while speaking to reporters, also said that the teams would inform the villagers about the penal offences related to killing a wildlife animal.

The incident in Malkangiri comes barely four days after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile in the district. The deceased child had, on June 28, went to a reservoir for a bath. The reptile which was present in the waterbody mutilated the child's body to death.

