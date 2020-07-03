It’s been said so much it almost doesn’t seem helpful anymore. From John Maxwell to Tupac, the importance of one’s network and how it influences success has been talked about constantly during the past few decades. Even in the field of psychology, new studies show just how much close friends and family influence us, both consciously and subconsciously. This is one of those principles that people seem to dismiss as just common sense, but never actually use good common sense and capitalize on it. In the same way that Warren Buffet talks about surrounding yourself with successful people to be successful, it also works in a much more negative way.

Each year there are thousands of news stories about kids in bad situations who get wrapped up with gangs or start following the wrong groups of people which sets their life on a narrow path. Austin Godsey, CEO of GlobalVisionariez, was one of these kids. Growing up poor in Pennsylvania with a single mother, he changed schools 12 times in just over 11 years. A highschool dropout and homeless, Austin soon began hanging in the wrong groups which led to rampant drug use and arrests. He fell into cyclical poverty without a steady job or home or network to support him. Neither his or his girlfriend’s family supported them and quite frankly, they were heading towards generational poverty. This stress only added to more drug usage and thus more arrests and time spent with bad influences.

He was lost in this cycle of poverty and bad decisions. It wasn’t until his then current girlfriend tested pregnant that Austin decided he needed to get his act together. He didn’t want to bring his child into his world--Austin and his girlfriend lived in his car throughout the entirety of the pregnancy. It was for his son Aiden that Austin changed his life.

Godsey found his way into a new network marketing company and began educating people on how to trade in a multitude of different cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange markets. Most importantly, Austin began to get this life and relationships in order, surrounding himself with achievers who possessed good work ethic and values and supported him to overcome the hardships of his own life so he could prevent derailing his son in the same ways he himself had been affected. It was this network of positive influences which Austin credits with transforming his life. A few years after being in this positive feedback loop, Austin created his own legacy and founded GlobalVisionariez, an agency which advises small business and ambitious individuals on the ways they can increase revenue for themselves. Austin has grown his legacy into a handful of varied business ventures, a global team numbering in the thousands of associates, and a social media platform with roughly a quarter million followers,

Now as a multimillionaire, Austin is teaching others how to make money and most importantly, building a network of successful people to help others and positively impact their respective communities.