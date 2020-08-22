Being the CEO of GlobalVisionariez, with a handful of varied business ventures, along with managing a global team numbering in thousands of associates, and a social media platform with roughly a quarter-million followers, Austin Godsey is a worldwide success. Godsey explains how his business provides value to his customers from all walks of life.

Born in poverty and abandoned by his father when he was just two, Austin undoubtedly had a tough childhood. He dropped out of multiple schools, jeopardizing his academic performance and future. Engaging in drug abuse and getting arrested frequently, Godsey’s life was in a constant downward spiral until his son Aiden was born. He realized that he wanted to set up his child for success.

He decided to get his life back on track and found a job in a new network marketing company and began educating people on how to trade in a multitude of different cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange markets.

When asked what his business is about, Austin replied, “Forex and Crypto education, I’m an investor in various commodities, assets, crypto, mining, and multiple startups, social media academy. I have an extensive reach of businesses.”

Austin Godsey travels the world speaking at events, motivating and educating people about utilizing their success and implementation of various strategies that have helped him build his business. He spends most of his time assisting people in learning about trading in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets.

“I’m one of the MOST sought after youth marketers in the game right now, serving a greater purpose knowing it doesn’t matter how much money you take to the grave, it’s about how many people show up to your funeral because you made an impact in their life, provide as much value as you could,” Austin concludes.

Austin Godsey realizes the struggles of being lost and clueless, and despite of facing an unlimited amount of battles on his personal journey to success, he desires to make it easier for other people, so that there isn’t another Austin struggling to make ends meet.