Pune, August 14: A village in Maharashtra's Pune has come up with a unique way to curb the spread of Zika Virus infection. In the Belsar village in Pune, free condoms have been distributed by the village panchayat and health authorities to control the spread of infection in the village. According to a report by Zee News, the village sarpanch along with health authorities have rolled out the initiative so that women don't get pregnant for the next four months amid the looming threat of the spread of the Zika Virus and also the third wave of COVID-19. Zika Virus in Maharashtra: 50-Year-Old Woman Patient Found in Pune Is Doing Fine, Says Health Department.

The report informs that many health organizations have been visiting the village to conduct various tests. Also, a number of preventive measures have been taken to prevent the spread of this infection. As a part of this, condoms have been distributed by the village panchayat as doctors advised women in the village to avoid pregnancy for at least the next four months.

In Maharashtra, the first-ever Zika virus infection case was reported in July 2021 from Pune district, a health department. Reports inform that the 50-year-old woman patient, a resident of Belsar village in Purandar tehsil, has recovered completely and her family members had no symptoms. The report said that besides Zika infection, she was also infected by the Chickungunya virus.

