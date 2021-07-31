Zika Virus in Maharashtra: 50-Year-Old Woman Patient Found in Pune Is Doing Fine, Says Health Department

The first case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 50-year-old woman patient was found in Purandar tehsil in Pune district. The patient is doing fine: Maharashtra Health Department — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

