Assam on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg, who was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati. Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ Song Lyrics and Meaning: Here’s Why the Assamese Song Became an Anthem After His Untimely Demise.

In keeping with his wish, fans sang Mayabini – the song he once said should be sung when he passed away – as thousands joined the final journey under the blazing sun.

Music Maestro Cremated Amid Heartfelt Tributes and Fans Singing Iconic Song

Amid heartfelt tributes at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Zubeen Garg’s favourite song, Mayabini, filled the air as the legendary singer was laid to rest. Thousands of fans, friends, and family members gathered to bid a tearful farewell, with his wife Garima Garg visibly heartbroken… pic.twitter.com/SHjX5LA5HP — The Sentinel (@Sentinel_Assam) September 23, 2025

The track, first featured in the 2001 Assamese film 'Daag', held a special place in the singer’s heart.

The funeral procession began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and drew massive crowds along the route.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita along with other dignitaries paid their last respects.

Garg’s body was laid to rest after a second autopsy confirmed no foul play in his death.

The 52-year-old singer had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Adding to the poignant scenes, his family brought his beloved dogs – Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya – for a final goodbye.

Zubeen Garg, whose music cut across genres, was more than just a singer for Assam – he was a cultural phenomenon who shaped a generation’s soundscape.

Before the last rites of the music maestro, the second round of post mortem of Zubeen Garg was completed on Tuesday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The funeral procession of the music maestro began from the Sarusajai sports complex in the city.

Sarma earlier announced that a second post-mortem of the popular singer would be conducted before his cremation. He said the decision was taken following demands from fans of the late singer, many of whom have voiced suspicions of a conspiracy behind his sudden death in Singapore last week while swimming in the sea.

“The autopsy was already conducted in Singapore, and I believe it was done impartially since the authorities there have no bias either towards Zubeen Garg or Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, as people in large numbers have sought another round of examination, we have decided to go ahead with it,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the state government had sought consent from Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, before moving ahead with the procedure.

“I asked Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to get in touch with Garima Garg. She conveyed that the government has full right to take a call on the second post-mortem, following which we decided to conduct it at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital,” Sarma added. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam State Government to Build Memorial After Singer's Last Rites in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges across the state were closed on Tuesday to bid adieu to one of Assam’s biggest cultural icons.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).