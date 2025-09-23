“When I die, only this song (Mayabini Ratir Bukut) is to be played,” wished Zubeen Garg during a concert at B Borooah College in Guwahati in 2019. A song of longing, fans in Assam made the song an anthem of collective grief as they mourned the death of the icon. In the past few days, not just India, the entire world witnessed an outpouring of love to a singer whose demise on September 19 brought the fans together to the streets, as they walked to pay their tributes on his final journey. Amid the emotions is the song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut,” which echoed on the streets, flooded social media timelines and more, intensifying the admiration of people towards Zubeen. The singer expressed his wish during a live show, and his fans obeyed it. Why does the Assamese song stand so poignant? Let us understand the “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” song lyrics and how it became an anthem as fans continue to mourn the death of the legendary singer.

‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ Song Lyrics and Meaning

In 2019, when singer Zubeen Garg performed before a packed audience, he made a request that has returned with a significant force after his untimely demise on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. “Mayabini Ratir Bukut,” the track, filled with themes of longing and romance, has since become one of his most beloved creations. Written and composed by Zubeen, it is a song of illusion, yearning and the ache of separation from the 2001 film ‘Daag.’ His demise saw him as an icon that resonates far beyond the borders of Assam, not just as a singer, but as a phenomenon.

Mayabini ratir bukut

Dekha palu tumar sobi

Dhora dila gopone ahi

Hiyar konot

Tumi je mor xukan monot

Niyorore sesa topal

Nami oha rodore noi

Mor dehot proti puwa...

Dhumuhar xote mor

Bahu jugore nason

Endharu xosa mor

Bahu dinore apon

Nijanor gaan mor

Xekh hobo bhabo tumar bukut

Proti xorotor probhati fule

Kobo tumakei mor kotha

Proti meghali nixa jone

Kobo tumakei mor betha

Dhumuhar xote mor

Bahu jugore nason

Endharu xosa mor

Bahu dinore apon

Nijanor gaan mor

Xekh hobo bhabo tumar bukut

Dusokute tumar saa're

Xopun aatori dithok name

Subo khujilei mor duhate

Dithok aatori xopun ahe

Dhumuhar xote mor

Bahu jugore nason

Endharu xosa mor

Bahu dinore apon

Nijanor gaan mor

Xekh hobo bhabo tumar bukut

Mayabini ratir bukut

Dekha palu tumar sobi

Dhora dila gopone ahi

Hiyar konot

Tumi je mor xukan monot

Niyorore sesa topal

Nami oha rodore noi

Mor dehot proti puwa

Watch ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ Original Video:

Blending the soul of Assamese folk with a touch of modern rhythms, Zubeen carved a niche that was relatable to everyone. Assam’s pop culture and Bihu are unimaginable without his songs and on-stage antics. But among the many songs, “Mayabini” turned into an anthem, a credit to his fans for their favourite singer or as they affectionately call him ‘Zubeen Da.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).