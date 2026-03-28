Kolkata, March 28: Trinamool Congress All-India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday said that there is no place for the BJP's bulldozer model politics in West Bengal. Using his X handle, Banerjee said that violence took place in Murshidabad district's Raghunathganj during Friday's Ram Navami procession after the Election Commission made several administrative changes in the state.

"This is the kind of “PARIVARTAN” the BJP seeks to impose on the soil of Bengal. Immediately after the announcement of elections, the @ECISVEEP initiated sweeping administrative changes replacing the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, SPs, DMs, the Kolkata Police Commissioner and even the KMC Commissioner. Such unprecedented interventions raise serious questions about intent and timing," said Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee Should Answer Why West Bengal Is Only State Where SIR Faced So Many Hurdles: Amit Shah (Watch Video).

He further said, "What has followed is even more disturbing. In the shadow of these changes, there are increasing reports of intimidation, where shops are being vandalised, tensions being stoked in the name of religion and ordinary people being made to suffer. We don’t need a "BULLDOZER MODEL". We don’t need imported politics of hatred and violence." According to the Trinamool Congress leader, "It’s the para culture, the adda, the festivals we celebrate together, the respect we have for each other’s beliefs. THAT’S OUR IDENTITY."

He also highlighted the importance of having communal harmony in the society and how West Bengal has championed in that cause. "For generations, Bengal has celebrated Durga Puja, Diwali, Poila Boishakh, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and Christmas together without fear, without division and without violence. Yet in just the past few days, we are seeing a disturbing glimpse of the kind of “CHANGE” being pushed onto this land of revolutionaries," he said. ‘Not a Single Hindu Refugee Will Be Deported’: Amit Shah Assures Citizenship Protection During BJP Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal.

"The land of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda has always stood for tolerance, harmony and coexistence. For decades, Bengal has been a living example of unity in diversity," Banerjee further said. Banerjee concluded the post by saying no one should benefit from such kind of politics. "Today, that very social fabric appears under strain. The question is: Who benefits from this disruption and at what cost to the people of Bengal? Shame on @ECISVEEP @BJP4India!" Banerjee added.

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