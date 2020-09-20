New Delhi, September 20: Amidst the heated debate over the contentious farm bills, introduced by the Union government in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. He was opposing the bill and wanted the government to send the farm bills to be sent to a select committee.

During the chaotic discussion in the Upper House, Derek entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. He tore papers and the mic off the house Chair. Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers' Income Won't Double Before 2028, TMC MP Derek O'Brien Tells Rajya Sabha.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during discussion in the House on agriculture Bills pic.twitter.com/OlTjJb6j4F — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Earlier, while opposing the farm bills in Rajya Sabha, Derek had said, "The Prime Minister said that the opposition is trying to mislead the farmers. You promised to double the farmers' income by 2020. At the current rate, it won't happen before 2028."

While, referring to land acquisition Bill and TMC's stance, O'Brien said, "How qualified is the TMC to speak on the Bills? Seven years ago... during the land acquisition bill... we spoke in favour of the farmers. Later, the Supreme Court said that the rights of the farmers cannot be overlooked."

Citing his concerns on MSPs, O'Brien said, "Don't bring the debate down to MSPs; we are opposing everything in the Bills. The Centre doesn't have the right to implement these in the states. The states will not be able to ensure farmers' interests. Who are you going to fool here? For the consumers too, what's the protection? These Bills will have to be discussed and debated."

Apart from TMC leader, DMK MP TKS Elangovan, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, SAD MP Naresh Gujral, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, former PM HD Deve Gowda and others opposed the bills. All the leaders sought the two farms bills to be sent to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).