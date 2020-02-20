AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Stokes Row, Says ‘15 Crore Muslims Can Overpower 100 Crore Majority’; Watch Video

AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gulbarga, February 20: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan on February 15 incited Muslims at a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga in presence of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In the clip, Pathan can be heard saying that the time has come for Muslims to unite and achieve freedom. He also said that the Muslim community may be 15 crores or less but they can overpower 100 crore majority. Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA Protester Claims Police Served Him Notice By Posing as Deliveryman.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," said AIMIM leaderadding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is going on for two months. Since December 15, demonstrations, especially women, have been sitting round-the-clock against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier on February 15, Pathan admitted that he organised anti-CAA protests in Mumbai's Nagpada area. According to a report in Republic TV, the former Byculla MLa confessed his involement Shaheen Bagh-like protests at Mumbai Bagh.