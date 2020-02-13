Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA Protester Claims Police Served Him Notice By Posing as Deliveryman

CAA and NRC Protest | Representative Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 13: Mumbai Police has started issuing notices to Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA protesters under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrators claimed that cops are using this tactic to discourage participation. According to a report in mid-day, cops are not only sending notices to the protesters but also to vendors who are distributing food and water to demonstrators on Morland road. Mumbai Bagh: Video Shows Police Officials Assaulting Journalist For Covering Anti-CAA Protest.

A protester told mid-day that a cop came to his rented apartment in Prabhadevi posing as a delivery person. "Those whose address weren't available with the police got the notice through WhatsApp," he said. Mumbai Artists Take Up Brush & Paint to Protest Against Citizenship Law, NRC.

One of the protest organisers claimed that police served him a notice under Section 107 (security for keeping the peace) of the CrPC. "The interesting fact is the police reached Haji Ali to enquire about me. One of the Haji Ali trustees, Suhail Khandwani, is my business partner. They questioned Khandwani instead of coming to my house," he said.

Last week, cops had booked 300 women, who have been protesting against the Citizenship Law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), for obstructing construction work of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The notice was served under section 149 of the CrPC.