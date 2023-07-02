Mumbai, July 2: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government. Ajit Pawar Becomes New Deputy CM: Maharashtra Sees Four Oath-Taking Ceremonies Since 2019.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party took oath as ministers in the government led by Shiv Sena and BJP. Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Joins Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government in State (See Photo and Video).

"40 out of 53 MLAs of NCP are supporting the state government," Bawankule said.