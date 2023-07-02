NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Maharashtra Minister and Deputy CM in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The oath ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai as several NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar extended their support to the ruling Maharashtra government. The NCP leader took oath and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. Besides Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy CM, another NCP leader Dhananjay Munde also took oath as Maharashtra Minister. Maharashtra Likely to Have Two Deputy CMs, Ajit Pawar May Join Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde Government.

Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

#MaharashtraPolitics | NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/F58i9WvtJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/3l3p1Fi9nB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Dhananjay Munde Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

#MaharashtraPolitics | NCP leader Dhananjay Munde takes oath as Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/U6C2uQVOPt — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

