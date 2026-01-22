Hyderabad, January 22: The Andhra Pradesh government is actively considering a proposal to restrict social media access for children below the age of 16, drawing inspiration from Australia’s recently announced regulatory framework. The move was indicated by Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, during an interaction at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Lokesh said the state is studying Australia’s under-16 social media law and global best practices to assess the feasibility of implementing a similar model in Andhra Pradesh. He underlined the need for a strong legal framework to protect children from harmful and age-inappropriate online content. Social Media Ban in Australia: Over 4.7 Million Accounts Linked to Children Under 16 Deactivated Within Days, PM Anthony Albanese Hails Companies’ ‘Meaningful Effort’.

“As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and yes, I believe we need to create a strong legal enactment,” Lokesh said. He added that children below a certain age often lack the emotional and cognitive maturity to fully understand the nature and impact of the content they consume on social media platforms. Reddit Files High Court Challenge Against Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Ban, Says ‘Restrictions Are Being Inaccurately Applied to the Platform’.

Australia recently announced plans to bar children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms, a move that has sparked global debate on digital safety, mental health, and online regulation. Andhra Pradesh’s interest in the Australian model signals a growing concern among Indian policymakers about the effects of unrestricted digital exposure on minors.

Reacting to Lokesh’s remarks, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Deepak Reddy said the minister had rightly flagged the serious risks social media poses to young children. “Children below a certain age are not emotionally mature enough to comprehend the negative and harmful content freely available online,” he said.

Reddy added that the Andhra Pradesh government is examining international best practices to ensure child safety in the digital space. He also took a swipe at the previous YSRCP government, alleging that social media was misused during its tenure to launch derogatory and abusive attacks, particularly against women.

“In the same spirit of cracking down on online abuse, this initiative is aimed at protecting children from toxic content and online negativity,” Reddy said, reiterating that the Telugu Desam Party stands firmly with Minister Lokesh on promoting responsible and safe use of social media.

If implemented, Andhra Pradesh would become one of the first Indian states to seriously explore age-based social media restrictions, potentially setting a precedent for nationwide digital child safety regulations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

