Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, along with Congress legislators, protested at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Kalraj Mishra, demanding an assembly session "as soon as possible". CM Ashok Gehlot handed over a list of 102 MLAs who are supporting him to Governor Kalraj Mishra before the protesting legislators leave Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister has called a cabinet meeting tonight. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Challenge HC's Order on Sachin Pilot's Plea, Governor 'Studying' Ashok Gehlot's Request For Assembly Session.

After the CM vs Deputy CM episode, it was the CM vs Governor at Raj Bhavan where Gehlot around 100 Congress MLAs sat on protest and refused to leave until the Governor calls for a special assembly session. The demand for a special session comes as the Gehlot government is considering showing its majority, following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs led by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Kapil Sibal Lashes Out at Sachin Pilot, Says 'You Can't be CM With Support of 20-25 MLAs'.

Congress MLAs Protest at Raj Bhavan:

Gehlot, who met Mishra at Raj Bhavan, told media that the Governor holds a constitutional post and hence should take decisions by listening to his own conscience. "He should not come under anyone's pressure. Otherwise, if the public comes to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then we will not be responsible," the Chief Minister said. Mishra has not responded to the request for summoning a special assembly session.

Ashok Gehlot Urges Governor to Call For Special Assembly Session:

राज्यपाल महोदय हमारे संवैधानिक मुखिया हैं, हमने जाकर उनसे रिक्वेस्ट की है। कहने में संकोच नहीं है कि बिना ऊपर के दबाव के वो इस फैसले को नहीं रोक सकते थे क्योंकि राज्यपाल महोदय Cabinet के फैसले में बाउंड होते हैं कि हमें किसी भी रूप में उसे मानना है और Assembly session बुलाना है। pic.twitter.com/8YJroYfad8 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 24, 2020

"We had sent a letter to the Governor on Thursday requesting him to call the assembly session. We hoped that they would issue orders at night, but have not received any response so far. He is not giving instructions under pressure from top (Central) leaders," Gehlot alleged. The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after Pilot along with 18 legislators revolted against the party.

Following the revolt, the Gehlot government has a wafer-thin majority in the state assembly with only two more than the majority-mark of 101 in the 200-member House. The BJP has 72. The opposition has 97 members, including 19 from the Pilot camp.

