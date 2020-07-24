New Delhi, July 24: The Congress party will challenge the Rajasthan High Court's order for a status quo with regard to disqualification notices issued to the 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, in the Supreme Court. According to reports, the Congress party will file a plea by this evening. Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs moved the High Court following the disqualification notices to them by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered a status quo and barred Speaker CP Joshi from taking any action on the July 14 notices. This is the third time that the Speaker has been asked by the High Court to defer action against the rebels. This has come as a major relief for the Sachin Pilot camp who have revolted against the Congress party demanding the removal of Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Demand Convening of Assembly Session, Protest at Raj Bhawan After Ashok Gehlot's Meeting With Governor Kalraj Mishra; Watch Video.

Following the Rajasthan High Court's order, CM Ashok Gehlot, along with Congress MLAs, reached Raj Bhavan in a show of strength. Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra and urged him to call for an assembly session soon. Congress MLAs sat in protest at Raj Bhavan, raised slogans and asked the Governor to call for an assembly session. Kalraj Mishra reportedly told them that he needs time to study their request.

Earlier today, Gehlot said that the Governor was conveying assembly session due to "pressure". "We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of certain pressures, Governor is not giving directions to call the session," the Chief Minister alleged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).