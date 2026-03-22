New Delhi/Guwahati, March 22: The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees for seven constituencies across different regions of the state. According to an official statement issued by the party’s Central Election Committee, the candidates have been finalised for seats including Gossaigaon, Dotma (ST), Bihpuria, Bhergaon, Mazbat, Haflong (ST) and Katigorah.

The list was approved by the Congress leadership as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen its electoral presence ahead of the high-stakes 2026 polls. Among the key names, Joseph Hasda has been fielded from Gossaigaon, while Birkhang Boro will contest from Dotma (ST). Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Releases List 22 Candidates Across Key Constituencies for Polls.

Congress Releases 5th List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls

The CEC of Congress has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly 👇 pic.twitter.com/lBHoGujobe — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2026

Rajat Kanti Saha has been nominated from Bihpuria, and Anchula Gwra Daimary will represent the party from Bhergaon. Narayan Adhikari has been named as the candidate from Mazbat, while Nirmal Langthasa will contest from the reserved Haflong (ST) constituency. In Katigorah, the party has chosen Amar Chand Jain as its nominee.

The announcement was formalised through a press release signed by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the AICC, indicating that the selections were made after due deliberations by the party’s central leadership. Assam Assembly Election 2026 Schedule: Check Voting, Result, and Other Key Dates.

With this list, the Congress continues to gradually unveil its candidates for the Assam elections, signalling its intent to mount a serious challenge against the ruling BJP-led alliance.

Party insiders said the selection process has focused on balancing experience, grassroots connect, and community representation, especially in constituencies with significant tribal and minority populations.

The Assam Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with regional parties and alliances also playing a crucial role. The Congress is likely to announce more candidates in the coming days as it finalises seat-sharing arrangements and campaign strategies. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).