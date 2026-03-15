Guwahati, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially scheduled the Assam Assembly Election 2026 for a single-phase vote on April 9. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference on Sunday, March 15, confirmed that the counting of votes and the declaration of results for all 126 constituencies will take place on May 4.

The decision to conduct the election in a single phase marks a continuation of the logistical strategy used in previous cycles, aimed at minimising disruption across the state's diverse geographical terrain. While neighbouring West Bengal will vote in two phases later in April, the Commission noted that Assam’s internal security assessment allowed for a one-day polling window. The current term of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to conclude in May 20, making this a critical timeline for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the opposition Congress-led United Opposition Forum. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: ECI Unveils Poll Schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry; Voting to Begin April 9.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Key Dates:

Key Election Dates for Assam

The Commission has outlined a specific administrative window to ensure the 126 seats are contested fairly and securely. The critical dates for the 2026 cycle are:

Polling Date (All 126 Seats): April 9, 2026

Date of Counting: May 4, 2026

Completion of Election Process: May 6, 2026

The Political Context: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Opposition

The 2026 election is being viewed as a referendum on the tenure of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP's campaign is expected to focus on infrastructure development and the implementation of the Orunodoi scheme. Conversely, the Congress and its allies are targeting the government on issues of unemployment, the rising cost of living, and the ongoing debate surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A notable factor in this election is the recent delimitation exercise, which has redrawn several constituency boundaries. Both major camps have been working for months to re-align their booth-level committees to match the new electoral map of the state. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement Live Streaming: Watch Election Commission’s Press Conference on Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mitrajot secured a comfortable majority with 75 seats, while the Congress-led Mahajot managed 50 seats. The 2026 polls will determine whether the BJP can secure a third consecutive term or if the opposition can successfully leverage localised issues to regain its former dominance in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).