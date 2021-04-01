Guwahati, April 1: The voting for the Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and Assam Assembly Elections 2021 were held on Thursday between 7 am and 6 pm. As per the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout in in West Bengal stood at 80.43 per cent till 6 pm, and 73.03 per cent in Assam. In the second phase of Vidhan Sabha elections, 30 seats in West Bengal and 30 in Assam went to polls.

In West Bengal, the fate of 171 candidates has been sealed in the second phase. Several political stalwarts including the incumbent Chief Minister and TMC President Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Ashoke Dinda Shintu Senapati, Congress leader Manik Bhownik contested the polls in this phase. CPIM's Chittaranjan Das Thakur also contested the elections in the second phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee to Take on Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram; Here Are Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 2 Polls.

TMC and BJP fielded candidates on all 30 seats. The Congress contested on 13 seats in Phase 2 and ISF on two seats while the CPIM contested on 15 assembly constituencies. As per the Election Commission's data, 75,94,549 people were eligible to vote in the Phase 2 of Vidhan Sabha Elections in West Bengal. Out of the total 39,49,165 were males, 36,45,348 were females.

In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates have been sealed as the second phase of assembly elections concluded in Assam. Senior political leaders including BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya, Bhabesh Kalita, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar contested the polls in the phase. Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul contested the elections as an independent candidate after the BJP denied the ticket after which he exited the party. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Here Are 5 Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 2 Polls.

Out of the total candidates, 26 women also contested polls on the second phase. The BJP is contesting 34 seats in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People''s Party Liberal (UPPL) who are contesting on six and three seats respectively. As per the Election Commission's data, 73,44,631 people were eligible to vote in the Phase 2 of Vidhan Sabha Elections in Assam. Out of the total 37,34,537 were males, 36,09,959 were females.

