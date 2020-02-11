Bawana Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Jai Bhagwan Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Bawana Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: The Bawana Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi, where assembly elections were held on February 8, saw a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP fielded Jai Bhagwan, replacing its sitting MLA Ved Prakash. Bhagwan did not disappoint AAP and won the seat. The BJP also replaced Gugan Singh, who faced defeat in the 2015 election, with Ravinder Kumar who lost. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The Congress declared Surender Kumar as its candidate. A total of six candidates are in the fray from Bawana assembly seat. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued by the Election Commission on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, AAP swept 67 of the 70 assembly seats and Arvind Kejriwal became Chief Minister for the second time. The AAP government has completed five years and emerged as a formidable force against the BJP and Congress.