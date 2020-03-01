Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad to Float Political Party Soon, to Contest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

File image of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 1: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad is all set to float a political party and is firm to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Though the formal announcement of his party would be made in March, its is most likely to exist parallel to the organisation in its current form.

Speaking about his upcoming big plans, the 37-year-old lawyer-turned-activist said, as quoted by New18, "I had wanted to announce the formation of a political party back in December, but then this unconstitutional law came into place. To fight against the CAA was more important than fighting elections." Delhi Violence: Plea Seeking FIR Against BJP's Kapil Mishra Filed in Supreme Court by Chandrashekhar Azad, Wajahat Habibullah.

Stating that politics is not his ambition but compulsion, Aazad said, "Now they can arrest me, beat me in jail and abuse all kinds of human rights. I only want to enter politics so that these things can change and people have their rights. Everything else remains unchanged, my work will continue to be the same. I will continue to fight for my people."

Hitting the headlines for being arrested by the police for protesting against the government, the Bhim Army chief is a popular Dalit icon. Along with Vinay Ratna Singh, Aazad founded Bhim Army in 2015, with a motto to provide free education to Dalit students. Later, they expanded the organisation's aim gto a quasi-administrative support service for Dalits in and around Saharanpur.