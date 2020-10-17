Patna, October 17: Mahagathbandhan, the grand alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left Parties in Bihar, on Saturday, released poll manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Mahagathbandhan's Chief and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released the manifesto. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Skahtisinh Gohil were also present at the event.

The Mahagathbandhan promised to give 10 lakh jobs to youth and to waive of exam fee for the government examinations. The alliance also assured to scrap farm laws enacted by the Centre and focused on ramping up the electricity production in the state. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary Surjewala said, ""If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws. Can PM Modi and Nitish tell us that if all mandis are destroyed, then how the farmers will get MSP?" Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

Here Are Key Highlights of The Manifesto:

The grand alliance promised 10 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar. Yadav also said that his government would bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam centre.

The Mahagathbandhan also promised to waive off exam fees of the government examinations if voted to power.

The alliance in its poll manifesto assured to scrap Farm Laws recently enacted by the central government.

'Karpoori Sahayata Shram Kendra' will be set up across the state to help people in need.

The Mahagathbandhan promised to spend 12 percent of the state budget on education. The manifesto said that and there will be one teacher on every 30 students in Primary schools and one teacher on 35 students in secondary school.

Appointment of art, computer and sports teacher for every school. Under 'Smart Gram Yojana', a clinic with a doctor and nurse will be established in every panchayat, the manifesto said.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

