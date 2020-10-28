Patna, October 28: The assembly elections in Bihar, considered as the first major poll battle since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, began in the state today. A total of 71 seats are being contested in the first phase of elections. The poll-bound constituencies are spread across 16 districts of the state. A total of 2.14 crore voters are eligible to register their mandate today. Stay tuned above for the all the voting related updates.

Out of the total electorate who can vote today, 1.01 crore were identified as female voters, whereas, 599 are from the third gender. The voters will be deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates, who are in the fray today from the 71 vidhan sabha segments. Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip.

The total number of candidates include 952 male and 114 female MLA aspirants. The constituency of Gaya Town witnesses the maximum candidature, with a total of 27 candidates in contest. The minimum number of candidates, 5, are in the fray from Katoria seat in banka district.

From the smooth conduct of phase 1 polls, the Election Commission of India has earmarked 31,380 polling booths. Among them, around 6,000 were marked as sensitive or highly sensitive, with several of them facing the threat of left-wing extremism.

Among constituencies that are naxal-affected include Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda and Munger. The polling period in these constituencies will be curtailed till 5 pm. In rest of the seats, voting is allowed till 6 pm -- an additional hour reserved for COVID-19 patients. The starting time of polls is same as 7 am.

Key candidates in the fray for round one of assembly polls includes nearly half of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Incumbent ministers Krishnandan Verma, Prem Kumar, Jay Kumar Singh, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Vijay Sinha and Ram Narayan Mandal would be in the contest today.

Among other key candidates include former CM and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who would be contesting from his incumbent seat of Imamganj against RJD veteran and former MLA Udit Narayan Chaudhary. 27-year-old Commonwealth Gold Medalist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who is contesting on BJP ticket from Jamui seat, is also a key candidate to watch out. She is up against sitting RJD MLA Vijay Prakash.