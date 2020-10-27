Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip

Mumbai, October 27: The first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will be held on October 28. This time, there are 11.17 lakh first-time voters in Bihar, which is a sharp drop from the 2015 figure of 24.13 lakh.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases, the polling for the second and the third phase will be conducted on November 3 and 7. Counting of all votes will take place on November 10. The Bihar Assembly Assembly election will be the first major elections amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

Here's how to find your polling booth: Login to National Voters Service Portal website- https://www.nvsp.in/

Then click on the extreme right-hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'.

In the next step you will be redirected to a page with two tabs — 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. You can use either of the options to find the polling station.

In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly/ Lok Sabha constituency from a drop-down menu. Here's how to search name in Voter list: Login to https://eci.gov.in/

Search name on Voters list which you can find on the left side of the page.

You will be redirected to a new page - National Voters' Service Portal. Here you will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No. You can find your name by selecting either of two options.

When you Search by details -Enter all your personal details mentioned on the screen. Enter state and district. You can also find your district on the map option given alongside. Enter your constituency. Enter Captcha code

After you click search and your details will be on your screen Here's how to get voter slip: Login to the website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in

Click on the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option

After you fill in your credentials, press the 'search' button

Your name will appear at the bottom of the page

When you click on view details, the page will be directed to your voter slip.

