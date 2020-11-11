Patna, November 11: The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 took place on November 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to retain power in the state. The NDA comprising the BJP, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won 125 seats out of 243.

The majority mark in the Bihar assembly is 122. The BJP emerged victorious on as many as 74 seats while the JD(U) managed to win on 43 seats. Smaller allies, the HAM and the VIP won four seats each. Though, the NDA retained power in the state, but the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar elections. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: NDA Gets Absolute Majority With 125 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Settles With 110 Seats.

The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party won 75 seats in the polls. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, the Congress and Left Parties, ended up with 110 seats. The Congress won 19 seats, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) bagged 12. Meanwhile, The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist, which are also part of Mahagathbandhan, won two seats each.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which had quit the NDA in the state in the run-up to the October-November elections, ended up with one seat. The remaining seats were divided among Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM which won five, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won one. One Independent was also elected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people of Bihar gave priority to development. In a series of tweets, Modi said, "Bihar has taught the first lesson of democracy to the world. Today, Bihar has shown the world how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar have voted for development." Bihar Election Results 2020: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Voters For Another NDA Term, Amit Shah Says 'Politics of Casteism, Appeasement Defeated'.

"Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he is an aspirant, and development is his priority. They have once again showered their blessings on the 15 years of good governance by the NDA, which clearly shows what are their expectations," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister further said that the youth of Bihar have made it clear that the new decade belongs to Bihar and 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' is the roadmap for it. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolution of the NDA. This will encourage the NDA to work even harder, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).