New Delhi, November 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Bihar for another granting "another term" to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The results of Bihar assembly elections 2020 proved that the voters of Bihar are "aspirational", and consider development as the primary poll plank, he said. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates: EC to Address Press Conference at 1 AM.

"Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he is aspirational and his priority is only and only development. The blessings for NDA's good governance, again after 15 consecutive years, shows what Bihar's dreams and expectations are," Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who kept distance from the Bihar campaign trail due to health-related concerns, also expressed gratitude to the voters of Bihar for granting another term to the NDA.

In a series of tweets, he also slammed the Opposition, calling their defeat a vote against "corruption, casteism and appeasement". The results also reflect the state's faith in the central leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he added.

इन चुनावों में जनता ने जिस उत्साह से @narendramodi जी और NDA की नीतियों में अपना समर्थन जताया वो सचमुच अद्भुत है। यह परिणाम न सिर्फ कोरोना के विरुद्ध मोदी सरकार की सफल लड़ाई में गरीब, मजदूर, किसान और युवाओं के विश्वास को दिखता है बल्कि देश को गुमराह करने वालों के लिए सबक भी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

बिहार के हर वर्ग ने फिर एक बार खोखलेवादे, जातिवाद और तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति को सिरे से नकार कर NDA के विकासवाद का परचम लहराया है। यह हर बिहारवासी की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं की जीत है...@narendramodi जी और @nitishkumar जी के डबल इंजन विकास की जीत है।@BJP4Bihar के कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

बिहार के प्रत्येक वोटर ने साफ-साफ बता दिया कि वह आकांक्षी है और उसकी प्राथमिकता सिर्फ और सिर्फ विकास है। बिहार में 15 साल बाद भी NDA के सुशासन को फिर आशीर्वाद मिलना यह दिखाता है कि बिहार के सपने क्या हैं, बिहार की अपेक्षाएं क्या हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

The final results of Bihar elections were yet to be declared at midnight, with the Election Commission scheduling a press conference at 1 am. The counting of votes is still underway. As per the trends which have emerged so far, the BJP is expected to register a victory in 124 seats -- just above the halfway majority mark of 122.

The Mahagathbandhan coalition led by the RJD-Congress combine was behind, with leads in 111 constituencies. The RJD is expected to emerge as the single-largest party with victory in 76 vidhan sabha segments.

