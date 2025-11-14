The ruling NDA is headed for a sweep in Bihar, with trends showing that the alliance is leading on 187 seats, very close to the 200-mark. The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly is 122.
Party
Seat Numbers
BJP
83
JDU
78
RJD
32
Congress
|7
LJP
33
Others
7
Two hours have passed since counting of votes began for the Bihar election result. Initial trends show a landslide lead for the ruling BJP-JDU combine, which has secured lead in 159 out of 243 seats. The Congress-RJD alliance is ahead in 80 constituencies. In the Mahagathbandhan, the Congress appears to be a weak link with lead in just 16 seats.
Party
Seat Numbers
BJP
69
JDU
75
RJD
60
Congress
16
LJP
12
Others
7
The NDA, led by the BJP, has crossed the majority mark of 122 in trends for the Bihar election result 2025. As per reports, the BJP-JDU combine has secured lead in 125 out of 243 assembly seats. The Congress-RJD alliance is projected to be ahead in 72 constituencies. Remember, these are initial trends. If these numbers hold, Nitish Kumar could become Chief Minister once again.
Party
Seat Numbers
BJP
63
JDU
54
RJD
58
Congress
9
LJP
6
Others
6
An hour has passed since counting of votes for the Bihar election result 2025. Initial trends show the BJP-JDU combine leading in 86 out of 243 seats in Bihar. The Congress-RJD alliance is ahead in 61 seats. There is a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the RJD that who will emerge as the largest party in the polls.
Party
Seat Numbers
BJP
49
JDU
34
RJD
48
Congress
7
LJP
1
Others
7
As per current trends, the BJP-JDU combine is leading in 65 out of 243 assembly seats in Bihar. The RJD-Congress alliance is ahead in 45 constituencies. Both BJP and RJD have got lead in more than 30 seats. Stay with us to get live news updates on the Bihar election result 2025.
Party
Seat Numbers
BJP
39
JDU
24
RJD
35
Congress
7
LJP
1
Others
4
The BJP-JDU combine has secured lead in 33 seats in Bihar, whereas the RJD-Congress alliance is ahead in 24 constituencies. These are initial trends, numbers may change. Stay here to catch live news updates on the Bihar election result 2025 as counting of votes progresses.
Counting of votes for the Bihar election result 2025 has begun. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 AM. The Election Commission has directed that postal ballot counting be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting. Get instant live news updates on the Bihar assembly election results 2025 here.
Stage is all set for the Bihar election result 2025 today, November 14. Counting of votes across all 243 assembly constituencies will commence at 8 AM. A total of 4,372 counting tables have been set up. 243 Returning Officers (ROs) will oversee the process, assisted by 243 Counting Observers, in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised agents. Catch live news updates on the Bihar assembly election results 2025 here.
New Delhi, November 14: Counting of votes for the Bihar election result 2025 begins at 8 AM today, November 14. Will the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, retain power in Bihar? Will the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and Congress make a comeback? While the official Bihar assembly election results 2025 will be declared at results.eci.gov.in website, you can catch live news updates on the trends, constituency-wise leading/winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers here.
Bihar voted on November 6 and 11 in a two-phase election that followed days of sniping between the two alliances and other key figures, including Prashant Kishor, who could still play a key role by cutting vote shares; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who adds a "brother vs brother" subtext to this poll. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: 4,372 Tables, Over 18,000 Agents Appointed for Counting Day, Says ECI.
Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2025 Out Today
🗓️#SCHEDULE for the GENERAL ELECTION TO THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF BIHAR 2025 - Two Phases
Details 👇#Bihar #BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/ZeTBbpX32O
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2025
The Bihar Contest:
The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
What Bihar Exit Polls Are Saying
Each of the 13 exit polls predicted a win for the NDA. The most emphatic are Today's Chanakya and CNX - each believes the BJP-JDU will win 150+ seats and the RJD-Congress less than 90. Axis My India, meanwhile, went (almost) the other way. The BJP-JDU will still win, its numbers said, but possibly by as few as three seats. Vote Vibe and Chanakya Strategies also predicted close contests, but with the BJP-JDU winning each time. ‘Deliberate Delays Likely in Counting Tomorrow’, Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 (Watch Video).
The two-phase Bihar polls on 6 November and 11 November recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent- the highest since 1951 - with zero repolls across the state's 38 districts, a testament to what the Election Commission called a "successful" election. The voting percentage among women voters was 71.6 per cent, also the highest to date in the state.