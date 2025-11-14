New Delhi, November 14: Counting of votes for the Bihar election result 2025 begins at 8 AM today, November 14. Will the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, retain power in Bihar? Will the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and Congress make a comeback? While the official Bihar assembly election results 2025 will be declared at results.eci.gov.in website, you can catch live news updates on the trends, constituency-wise leading/winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers here.

Bihar voted on November 6 and 11 in a two-phase election that followed days of sniping between the two alliances and other key figures, including Prashant Kishor, who could still play a key role by cutting vote shares; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who adds a "brother vs brother" subtext to this poll. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: 4,372 Tables, Over 18,000 Agents Appointed for Counting Day, Says ECI.

🗓️#SCHEDULE for the GENERAL ELECTION TO THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF BIHAR 2025 - Two Phases Details 👇#Bihar #BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/ZeTBbpX32O — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2025

The Bihar Contest:

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

What Bihar Exit Polls Are Saying

Each of the 13 exit polls predicted a win for the NDA. The most emphatic are Today's Chanakya and CNX - each believes the BJP-JDU will win 150+ seats and the RJD-Congress less than 90. Axis My India, meanwhile, went (almost) the other way. The BJP-JDU will still win, its numbers said, but possibly by as few as three seats. Vote Vibe and Chanakya Strategies also predicted close contests, but with the BJP-JDU winning each time. ‘Deliberate Delays Likely in Counting Tomorrow’, Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 (Watch Video).

The two-phase Bihar polls on 6 November and 11 November recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent- the highest since 1951 - with zero repolls across the state's 38 districts, a testament to what the Election Commission called a "successful" election. The voting percentage among women voters was 71.6 per cent, also the highest to date in the state.