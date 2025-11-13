Patna, November 13: On the eve of vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections, INDIA Bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern that the counting process could be deliberately slowed down on seats where his alliance is leading tomorrow. Speaking at a late-night joint press conference of the INDIA Bloc, Tejashwi said the purpose of his appeal was to urge officers and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the count with complete honesty and transparency.

He recalled disruptions during the 2020 counting and warned officials against repeating any such tactics. “We have an apprehension that they may slow the counting on seats where the INDIA Bloc is leading and rush to declare results on seats where the NDA is ahead,” he said, accusing sections of the media and unnamed actors of preparing a narrative that the NDA is winning and the Prime Minister would go to the BJP office in the evening for celebration. He insisted the INDIA Bloc is winning and that the NDA would be defeated. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Ahead of Counting Day, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Calls Mahagathbandhan Meeting in Patna.

Tejashwi also alleged that instructions to manipulate the process were coming from some quarters -- “some leaders and retired officers in the CM house in Patna and some strong ministers sitting in Delhi” -- and that certain officers had privately shared these concerns with him. He urged those officers to resist such pressure. “I appeal to all officers and the Election Commission to perform their duties honestly… conduct the counting quickly and not delay it deliberately,” he said, adding that INDIA Bloc agents were on alert at counting centres and would guard against any malpractice.

He warned that any repeat of the 2020 conduct would be met with a strong public response. CPI-ML National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya likened the Bihar election to a hurdle race, saying, “The first hurdle was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the second was voting — and the people of Bihar have overcome both. The third hurdle is counting. I appeal to officers to let the people’s mandate come through honestly. The ECI must ensure transparency and complete the counting quickly, whether of postal ballots or EVMs. Last time, the process was delayed — even Tejashwi Yadav got his certificate at 2 a.m. the next day. Such mischief should be avoided.” Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: 4,372 Tables, Over 18,000 Agents Appointed for Counting Day, Says ECI.

‘Deliberate Delays Likely in Counting Tomorrow’

#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority... We will very comfortably win the election tomorrow. Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats… pic.twitter.com/fnpw8jPRyR — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), also appealed to officials to uphold their constitutional oath. “You have taken the oath to conduct fair elections and bring justice. The people of Bihar have voted for change. The youth want jobs, and they have voted for the INDIA Bloc,” Sahani said. Congress state in-charge Krishna Allavaru claimed that the BJP was losing even in its strongholds. “The BJP is losing in Patna, East and West Champaran, Supaul, Darbhanga, and several other districts, which are considered as a stronghold of the BJP. The people of Bihar have given a clear mandate for change in favour of the INDIA Bloc. I urge all officers to perform their duty honestly and respect that mandate,” he said.

