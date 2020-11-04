The Chhatapur vidhan sabha segment is based in Supaul district of Bihar. The seat will go to polls on November 7, when the Election Commission has scheduled the final phase of assembly elections. The contest here is primarily between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll results would be declared on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.

Chhatapur, along with 77 other constituencies, would be contested in the third round of elections on Saturday. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past two decades, with candidates of the RJD, JD(U) and BJP being elected. In the last assembly elections, the winner from Chhatarpur constituency was Neeraj Kumar Singh of the BJP. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

From the NDA camp, the Chhatarpur seat was allotted to the BJP, which had won the seat in 2015. From the rival Mahagathbandhan camp, the RJD would be contesting. While the BJP candidate is sitting MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh, the RJD allotted the ticket to Vipin Kumar Singh.

The assembly polls in Bihar was the first major elections in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. Ahead of the polls, analysts had claimed that the migrant crisis, along with unemployment, would be the major issues of the elections.

