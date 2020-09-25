Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Updates: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place from October 28 to November 7 in three phases. The Bihar poll dates were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The EC in its press conference announced that voting for Phase 3 of polls will take place on November 7. The results of the Bihar Assembly polls 2020 will be declared on November 10. The Model Code of Conduct has been put in place from today with the announcement of polls in Bihar.

In Phase 7 of Bihar elections, 15 districts will be going to polls for 78 constituencies. For the polling, over 33,500 polling stations will be set up. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Phase 5 Dates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 comes at a time when India and the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic. The ECI has announced COVID-19 guidelines to ensure social distancing and hygiene while elections take place in Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).