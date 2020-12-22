Bhopal, December 22: In a major embarrassment, members of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh "elected" a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as youth wing general secretary by mistake. Harshit Singhai, who has long left the Congress party and is now in the BJP, was "elected" by 12 votes after the Youth Congress's organisational elections ended on Friday. Year Ender 2020 on Indian Politics: From Jyotiraditya Scindia Quitting Congress to SAD Breaking Ties With BJP, Here Are The Big Political Headlines of The Year.

Harshit Singhai had quit the Congress back in March and joined the BJP following the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the grand old party. Three years before residing from the Congress, Singhai had filed his nomination papers for Youth Congress's general secretary. But, the polls kept getting delayed. Elections took place after he had quit, but his nomination was not excluded. Vikrant Bhuria Elected MP Youth Congress President.

"When I joined the BJP with Scindia ji, I requested the party that my name be dropped from the Youth Congress polls but nothing was done. When I called again, they asked me to send a mail explaining the circumstances in which I left the party. I had written to Kamal Nath (former Chief Minister) and Rahul Gandhi," Singhai was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"This is what the Youth Congress has done across Madhya Pradesh. Those who are not in the party anymore are being elected," the Congress turncoat added. However, former state Youth Congress chief Kunal Chaudhary blamed Singhai alleging that he deliberately did not withdraw his nomination to malign Congress. Singhai's appointment was cancelled as soon as the error was flagged.

