Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Vikrant Bhuria was elected president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Youth Congress in elections held online on Friday, party state spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said.

Bhuria, a doctor, got 40,580 votes while Sanjay Yadav and Ajit Bourasi, two of the other eight candidates in the fray, garnered 20,430 and 13,204 votes, he added.

He is the son of former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria and had unsuccessfully contested from Jhabua in the 2018 Assembly polls.

