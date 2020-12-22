New Delhi, December 22: From major revolt within the Congress party to the formation of People's Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, India witnessed a lot of political developments in the year 2020. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saved its coalition government in Manipur, whereas the Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh following the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The revolt of Sachin Pilot against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dominated political sections of newspapers for weeks. Here are the major political developments that happened in 2020.

Fall of Kamal Nath Government in Madhya Pradesh

In March, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was said to be close to Rahul Gandhi, revolted against the Congress party and then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Scindia resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party and joined the BJP. His exit triggered a series of defections by then Congress MLAs. Consequently, the Kamal Nath government fell barely 15 months after it had come to power in the state.

Sachin Pilot's Revolt

The Congress faced another crisis in July when Sachin Pilot with his loyalist MLAs (18) went to Delhi demanding a change in leadership in Rajasthan. The rebels camped in Manesar for days before the central leadership of the party sorted out the matter and avered a "coup" against the Gehlot government. During the tussle, Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Congress's Rajasthan unit chief. Gehlot at that time had termed Pilot as "nikamma and nakara" (incompetent and useless). However, with the intervention of veteran leaders like the late Ahmad Patel and Priyanka Gandhi, Pilot returned to the party. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Reacts to New Assembly Seating Arrangement, Says 'Strongest Warrior is Sent to The Border'.

BJP Averts 'Coup' in Manipur

The BJP came on the verge of losing power in Manipur when nine legislators revolted against Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Four MLAs of BJP's ally National People’s Party (NPP) went rogue and threatened to join the Congress-led alliance if Biren Singh is not replaced. Prior to that, three BJP MLAs had resigned and joined the Congress. Another independent along with a Trinamool Congress MLA had too quit the Biren Singh government.

Immediately BJP's troubleshooter in the northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, swung into action and with the intervention of Amit Shah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Cornad Sangma, who also heads the NPP, convinced rebel NPP MLAs to return to the fold.

Letter Bomb by Congress Dissenters

The rift within Congress came out in open when the letter from the 20-odd senior Congress leaders, which called for a thorough overhaul of the party leadership, surfaced in media. Signed by senior leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma, the letter called for a "full-time", "effective leadership" in a direct attack on the Gandhi family. After the letter became public, leaders like Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah came out in support of the Gandhis. Rahul Gandhi to Return as Congress President? Congress Leader Hints 'Comeback' Amidst Solidarity Exercise in Party.

SAD Quits NDA Over Farm Laws

In September end, Shrimoni Akali Dal, one of the oldest allies of the BJP, decided to snap the ties, quit the NDA and withdrew its support from the central government following the passage of the agriculture reform laws. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the SAS's lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, had resigned from the Union Cabinet, hours ahead of voting in the Lower House on the two earlier Bills on September 17.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Formed

In October, mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 along with Article 35A of the erstwhile state. It was originally formed as Gupkar Declaration, a political movement by the major political parties such as the National Conference, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (M), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Awami National Conference on August 4, 2019, a day before Article 370 was revoked by Parliament.

Evidently, major political parties in India saw several ups and downs this year. Next year, assembly elections are to be held in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu. Political developments will be at a fast pace in the year 2021 as well.

