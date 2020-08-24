New Delhi, August 24: Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president for now. According to news agency ANI, Congress's new chief will be elected within the next six months. The decision was taken at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which took place on Monday. The CWC meeting saw intense action and reactions between the members. Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by the comments of her colleagues. She also asked the partly members to work together.

"I am hurt but they are my colleagues. Gone is gone, let's work together now," reported NDTV quoting Gandhi as saying. The meeting concluded after seven hours. In the meeting, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi reportedly targeted party leaders for their timing in asking for a leadership change. Reports also surfaced that he accused party members who wrote a letter against the leadership of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi Did Not Make 'Collusion With BJP' Remark at CWC Meet, Says Congress; Kapil Sibal Deletes His Tweet Criticising Wayanad MP.

Tweet by ANI:

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress party's interim president for now, new chief to be elected within next 6 months. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has concluded after 7 hours: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Later, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied these reports. He tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian (Narendra) Modi rule rather than fighting and hurting each other and the Congress." His remarks came soon after Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he will quit the party if proven that he was colluding with the ruling BJP.

