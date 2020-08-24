New Delhi, August 24: The Congress party on Monday issued a clarification regarding a statement attributed to Rahul Gandhi in the press. Multiple reports said, at the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) meeting, Rahul Gandhi accused party who wrote a letter against the leadership of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said no such statement was made by Rahul Gandhi. Consequently, Congress leader Kapil Sibal deleted his tweet in which he lashed out at Rahul for allegedly saying that "dissenters" colluded with the BJP. Congress Working Committee Meet: Sonia Gandhi Asks CWC to Select New President for Congress Party, Manmohan Singh Urges Her to Continue.

"Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress (sic)," Surjewala tweeted in response to Kapil Sibal's now-deleted tweet. Congress President Row: Veterans Back Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot Says Letter of Dissent 'Unbelievable'.

Randeep Surjewala Clarifies on 'BJP Collusion' Remark Attributed to Rahul Gandhi:

Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress. https://t.co/x6FvPpe7I1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2020

Sibal had tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi says "we are colluding with BJP". Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet "we are colluding with the BJP."

Kapil Sibal's Now-Deleted Tweet on Rahul Gandhi:

Kapil Sibal's now-deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sibal's tweet came after reports said Rahul Gandhi, at the CWC meeting, accused "dissenters" of colluding with the BJP. Minutes after Surjewala's tweet, Sibal deleted his tweet, saying Rahul personally told him that he didn't make the statement being attributed to him by the media. "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet (sic)," Sibal tweeted.

Kapil Sibal Withdraws His Tweet Criticising Rahul Gandhi:

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him . I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

At the CWC meeting, Congress leaders are discussing the letter endorsed by over 20 Congress leaders wherein they targetted the Gandhi leadership. The signatories include Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma - all longtime loyalists of the Gandhi family. The letter spoke about "uncertainty" over the leadership, emphasising that the Gandhis will always be an integral part of "collective leadership".

