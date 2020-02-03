'Goli Maarna Bandh Karo' Chants Echo in Parliament As MoS Finance Anurag Thakur Faces MPs' Ire Over Shaheen Bagh And Jamia Shooting

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 3: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday faced the ire of opposition in the Parliament when he stood to answer questions during the Budget Session. Thakur has to face slogans "Goli Maarna Bandh Karo" or "stop shooting", chanted by the opposition parties. Following this, ruckus began in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour and it had to be adjourned till 1:30 pm.

As per the development, the Union Minister tried to answer the queries of the fellow parliamentarians who sought clarifications on the Union Budget 2020 from the government during the Question Hour. However, the moment Thakur stood to speak, opposition leaders began sloganeering against him. They raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act like "Anurag Thakur shame shame", "Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution", among others. Jamia Firing: Delhi Police Say No Bullet Shell Found Outside University, Further Investigation Underway.

Slamming the MoS Finance and the Union government, AIMIM said, "This government has no shame, they are firing on students. We stand with the students of Jamia. This government only believes in firing at students, doing atrocities on them. We are with the students of Jamia and this government is doing atrocities against the students." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too expressed similar opinions.

With members continued to raise their slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded the protesting MPs, to ask questions and not raise slogans. But, Opposition MPs continued with their "Goli Maarna Bandh Karo" chants. Since the leaders of the Lok Saha refused to calm down, Birla said, "This is the temple of democracy. I am assuring you that you will be given a chance to raise your concerns." He said that they will be given a chance to talk during the motion of thanks to President Kovind's address.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over situation in country due to anti-CAA protests. While IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over recent incident of firing on protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.