New Delhi, January 16: The Congress on Thursday said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi. The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference here with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. "Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.

He also said his government in Telangana waived farmer loans to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore in one year. "There is no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. They have done nothing for the national capital," Reddy said. The party on Thursday announced two more guarantees, taking their number to five. Yadav said the party came up with the promises on the back of feedback it gleaned from the Delhi Nyay Yatra. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases 4th List of 9 Candidates, Fields Ravinder Kumar From Bawana, Shikha Rai From Greater Kailash; Check Complete List.

"We took out the Delhi Nyay Yatra and got to know about the issues of people which helped us come up with these five guarantees. Today we have announced two more guarantees -- 'Mehangai Mukti Yojana' and 'Free Bijli Yojana'. We will implement these five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting if we come to power," he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Fields Shikha Rai To Challenge Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in Greater Kailash Constituency.

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.