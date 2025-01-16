The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of nine candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025. "The BJP Central Election Committee has given its approval to the following names in its fourth list for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025," a post by BJP on X (formerly Twitter) read. The saffron party has fielded Ravinder Kumar from Bawana, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash, and Ravikant Uajjain from Trilokpuri, among others, for the upcoming Delhi polls. The 70-member Delhi assembly will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes taking place on February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List, Arvind Kejriwal Claims Ramesh Bidhuri is Party’s CM Face; Both Accuse Each Other of ‘Electoral Fraud’.

BJP Releases 4th List of 9 Candidates

