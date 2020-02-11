Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Lead, Alka Lamba And Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Trail

Congress leader Alka Lamba, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credit: PTI/Facebook)

New Delhi, February 11: Prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, secured lead after initial rounds of counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results 2020. On the other hand, key candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were trailing. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was leading from New Delhi assembly seat, while his BJP rival Sunil Kumar Yadav was behind. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live Updates.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha were leading from Patparganj, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar seat respectively. AAP turncoat and Congress candidate Alka Lamba was trailing since the counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday. BJP's young face Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was trailing from Hari Nagar. Of 70 seats, the AAP was leading on over 50 seats after initial rounds of counting of votes. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The BJP was ahead in 17 constituencies, whereas the Congress did not receive any good news. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.