Delhi BJP Announces Candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Other Posts for 3 Municipal Corporations Under Its Rule in National Capital

Politics PTI| Jun 17, 2020 03:27 PM IST
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17: The BJP announced on Wednesday the names of its candidates for the mayor, deputy mayor and other posts of the three municipal corporations ruled by the party in Delhi.

Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Nirmal Jain (East Delhi), Anamika Mithlesh (South Delhi) are the candidates for the mayoral posts of the three corporations, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tweeted. Adesh Kumar Gupta Replaces Manoj Tiwari As Delhi BJP President; Here's All About the New Chief of Party's Delhi Unit.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta's Tweet

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being for open category.

The candidates of the BJP for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairperson and vice chairperson of the standing committee will sail through easily in the election next Wednesday as the party has majority in the three civic bodies.

The names of the BJP candidates have been announced on the last day of filing nominations for the elections.

