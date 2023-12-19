New Delhi, December 19: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will start deliberating on the seat sharing process soon and also hold a joint protest on December 22 against the suspension of MPs. Kharge said that the decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc which met at the Ashoka Hotel in which 28 political parties participated. The meeting lasted for two to three hours.

"Today was the fourth meeting that took place in Delhi. In the meeting, 28 parties participated. All leaders presented their views and suggestions. Everyone unanimously decided to take forward the work of the INDIA bloc,” Kharge said while talking to the media after the meeting. “If all of us do not come together on a stage, then people will not identify the alliance and thus it was decided we will hold eight to ten meetings across the country,” Kharge said. Mallikarjun Kharge's Name Proposed by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal As INDIA Bloc PM Face, Congress Chief Says 'Lets Win First'

He said that the suspension of 141 MPs was also discussed in the meeting. “A resolution was also passed against the BJP government for suspending the MPs in an undemocratic manner. If we need to save the country and democracy then we need to fight together,” Kharge said. He said that the issue (Parliament security breach) which we raised in the House is not a wrong issue.

"The issue is about two people entering the chamber. Who brought them? How did they manage to run across the chamber? We are only saying that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should come to Parliament and inform the House about what happened in the Parliament but they didn't agree to our demands,” Kharge said. He said that they (Modi and Shah) are travelling across the country when the Parliament is in session. Top Leaders of Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi, Condemn Suspension of 141 MPs in Parliament

“They gave speeches everywhere but they did not come to the House. Their agenda to end democracy is visible,” he said. He said that it is for the first time in independent history that such a large number of MPs have been suspended. "This is wrong. We will fight and go to people. Do they (Prime Minister and Home Minister) think that no one is capable of running the government? We will end this mindset. We have come together to defeat them," he said.

He said that the INDIA bloc has decided to protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22 across the country. “We will work together on the seat sharing. The state leaders will first discuss the seat sharing. If there will be any hiccups among the state leaders then we will discuss it in Delhi,” Kharge said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).