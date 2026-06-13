Is NCP (SP) Headed for Congress Merger? Here is What Supriya Sule Said About Sanjay Raut’s Remark

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule on Saturday dismissed widespread speculation regarding a potential merger with the Indian National Congress, clarifying that no such proposal has been initiated or received by her party leadership. Speaking to reporters, Sule stated that party chief Sharad Pawar has not entered into any dialogue concerning a merger. She emphasized that no formal or informal communication had taken place between the leadership of either party, or with their respective lawmakers.

"Neither our party nor the Congress has made any such proposal," Sule said, noting she was unaware of the origin of the rumors. She added that nobody had reached out to their MPs or MLAs regarding the matter. The speculation intensified following suggestions from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who recently advocated for like-minded regional and secular forces to align under the Congress umbrella to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When asked about Raut's remarks, Sule termed it his personal opinion, though she acknowledged their alliance partner as an "elder brother" whose views would be noted. Mamata Banerjee To Join Congress? Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Cong Merger, Says Report.

Responding to reports about a recent private meeting between Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sule declined to comment on national realignments. She remarked that she was not privy to their private discussions and would not speculate on those developments. Instead of engaging in political hypotheticals, Sule redirected focus toward domestic challenges, arguing that the country's current economic and social situations require urgent attention over partisan maneuvering. Can TMC Merge With Congress? All You Need To Know About Political Party Merger Rules in India.

The merger rumors also drew sharp criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis characterized the Congress as a "sinking ship," claiming that seasoned regional leaders would gain no advantage by associating with it, and asserting that any such merger would ultimately create more political space for the BJP.

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