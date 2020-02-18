Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Polls Postponed, Election Commission Cites 'Inputs From Law Enforcement Agencies'

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Srinagar, February 18: The Jammu & Kashmir panchayat polls - billed as the first electoral exercise after converting the conflict-ridden state into a union territory - was postponed on Tuesday. The deferment comes days after the Election Commission (EC) had released the poll schedule. The polling body, in a statement issued later today, said the local body elections are being postponed due to security threat.

The EC cited "inputs from law enforcement agencies" to scrap the schedule it had released last week. The fresh dates would be announced in "two to three weeks", said the statement issued by the Commission. As per the now-scrapped schedule, the panchayat polls were slated to be held in eight phases, stretching from March 5-20. Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission: EC Official Sushil Chandra Nominated on Panel To Redraw J&K Assembly Seats.

Statement by Office of the Election Authority (J&K)

J&K Panchayat polls postponed for indefinite time. pic.twitter.com/djynPdcJ52 — Qayoom Khan قیوم خان (@Qayoomyousf) February 18, 2020

Even as the EC referred to security concerns - as reflected through its reference to the inputs received from law enforcement agencies, the Commission refrained from mentioning in its statement the apprehensions raised by Opposition parties. A delegation of non-BJP parties, while meeting the Electoral Officer in Jammu today, conveyed their inability to participate in the panchayat polls.

The Opposition parties reportedly told the top EC official to ensure a "level-playing field" before the elections are held. A fair contest, the political parties said, cannot be held till their leaders will continue to remain under detention.

Notably, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were slapped with the stringent J&K Public Safety Act (PSA). The law allows the government to keep them detained for a period of two years without trial.