Janakpuri Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Rajesh Rishi Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Janakpuri Vidhan Sabha Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rajesh Rishi has won the Janakpuri constituency seat in Delhi. Rishi has defeated his BJP rival Ashish Sood and Ashish Sood of the Congress party. The polling for the Janakpuri Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi was held on February 8 and the counting of votes and results was be done on February 11. The current sitting MLA of the Janakpuri Assembly Constituency is Jagdish Mukhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Janakpur seat is a BJP bastion, with party stalwart Jagdish Mukhi getting elected continuously from the seat since the 1980s. According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Janakpuri constituency had witnessed 71.44 percent voting in the assembly elections held in 2015. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP had fielded its candidate Rajesh Rishi, while the BJP had given its ticket to Jagdish Mukhi for the Janakpuri seat. The Congress had fielded its candidate Radhika Khera from this seat. This year, Delhi witnessed a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the upcoming polls due this month. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.