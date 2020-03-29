JD(S) MLA Defies Coronavirus Lockdown, Helps Grandson Drive Toy Car on Deserted Road - Watch Video

JDS MLA Srinivas playing with his grandson on street amid lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 29: At a time when the Centre and state governments are asking people not to step out during the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a legislator of the Janata Dal (Secular) blatantly defied the curfew. SR Srinivas, an MLA from Karnataka's Gubbi, hit the street with his grandson on Sunday morning and roamed around. A video of Srinivas playing with his grandson on the road also surfaced. Telangana DSP Tests Positive For Coronavirus Day After FIR Over Defying Home-Quarantine Rule With Infected Son.

According to reports, Srinivas got his grandson out onto the deserted BH Road to play with the battery-operated, remote-controlled car. In the video, he is seen controlling the toy car with his grandson sitting inside on the empty road. Police on patrolling did not intervene and chose to be mute spectators, reports said. The video of Srinivas surfaced hours after JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Yediyurappa government over the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

JD(S) MLA SR Srinivas Playing With Grandson on Street Amid Lockdown:

@siddaramaiah@BSYBJP @hd_kumaraswamy @H_D_Devegowda @DrParameshwara @SPTumkur This how leaders show Negligence or Irresponsibility, SR Srinivas JDS MLA from Gubbi playing with grand son in a remote control car even when PM announced 21 days lockdown 3days ago.#Saveusstayhome pic.twitter.com/SZYGzsGwwt — Madhu Naik M (@MadhunaikBunty) March 28, 2020

What more shocking is Srinivas was playing with his grandson right in front of the office of Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru, on BH Road. However, no cop tried to stop him from defying the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 23, announced a nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. During the lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors. However, it appears lawmakers and law enforcers are only breaking the laws.

Earlier, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) defied the home-quarantine rule and later tested positive for coronavirus. He was later booked by the police. An IAS officer in Kerala recently violated quarantine rules which was recommended to him as a precautionary measure when he reported to work after returning from Singapore. The bureaucrat was suspended after it was found out that he had travelled to Uttar Pradesh despite clear instructions.