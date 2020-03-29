Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at 11 am today. The episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to coronavirus outbreak. A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Another batch of 275 Indian citizens was evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran. The evacuees would be kept at the Indian Army's wellness centre in Jodhpur. 277 Indians were evacuated earlier this month from Iran.

New Delhi, March 29: The global death toll due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has crossed 30,000, with over six lakh being treated across the world. Italy remained the worst-hit country amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 92,472. In India, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 918. Catch live updates of the coronavirus outbreak here. India Records Biggest Spike of 194 Coronavirus Cases in Single-Day.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 2,010 deaths. US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering ordering a quarantine of the New York City area, which is the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. In the past 24 hours in Turkey, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108. Cat Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Belgium After Being Infected by Owner.

In Pakistan, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 1500 and the death toll stands at 12. The first cases of coronavirus were first reported on February 26. Pakistan has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia so