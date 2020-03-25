Telangana DSP Tests Positive For Coronavirus Day After FIR Over Defying Home-Quarantine Rule With Infected Son

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hyderabad, March 25: A senior police officer in Telangana has tested positive for coronavirus, News18 reported on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SM Ali contracted coronavirus a day after he was booked for violating quarantine guidelines and stepping out with his infected-son. Ali's 23-year-old son had returned from London and tested positive for COVID-19. Telangana Man Defies Self-Quarantine Guidelines, Hosts Grand Wedding With Over 1,000 Guests 7 Days After Returning From France.

According to police, Ali's son violated the mandatory 14-day self-isolation rule after returning from the United Kingdom, went out to get a haircut and attended a family function. He had also travelled to West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on March 19. He later tested positive for coronavirus. DSP Ali, was a primary contact of his virus-infected son, did not self-isolate himself and went out, News18 reported.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the father-son duo. The officer's is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Health Minister Etala Rajender said Ali and his son defied the mandatory home quarantine rules despite being issued strict official orders. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state government might impose round the clock curfew and issue "shoot-at-sight" orders if people violate the lockdown orders.

