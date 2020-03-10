Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'Happy Holi' in First Reaction, Congress Awaits Kamal Nath's 'Masterstroke'

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 10: Hours after quitting the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia returned to his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Asked about his next course of action and whether he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia responded: "Happy Holi!" This was his first reaction after he resigned from the Congress party. The Gwalior royal remained tight-lipped about his next step. Kamal Nath Government to Lose Majority as 22 Congress MLAs Resign From Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who took him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Following an hour-long meeting, Scindia resigned from primary membership pf the Congress. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he stated in resignation letter. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Tweets 'Proud of My Father' After His Resignation from Congress.

Following Scindia's much-anticipated step, 22 Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh resigned from the state assembly, leaving the Kamal Nath government in minority. While Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary had no hope of retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, PC Sharma said people will see "Kamal Nath's masterstroke". Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said he will take a decision on resignations of 22 Congress MLAs according to the established procedure.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's First Reaction After Leaving Congress:

#WATCH Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at his residence in Delhi; says,"Happy Holi". pic.twitter.com/oXgi8M2rHk — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

The Kamal Nath government appeared to have lost majority on Tuesday after 22 party legislators resigned from the state assembly, latest being Adal Singh Kansana and Manoj Choudhary. The actual strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230. With two seats vacant, the effective strength is 228. However, following resignations of the 22 MLAs, the strength of the assembly will be 206 and a party will be needing 104 votes to prove majority on floor of the House.

The Congress had 114 MLAs and support from two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents. The resignations by 22 Congress MLAs bring down the party's tally in the assembly to 92. Assuming that BSP, SP and Independents continue to support the Kamal Nath government, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 99, still five short of the halfway mark. The BJP has 107 MLAs in the assembly and can easily form the government.