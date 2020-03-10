Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Tweets 'Proud of My Father' After His Resignation from Congress

Mahanaryaman Scindia's Tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhopal March 10: After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit India National Congress following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia said that he is proud of his "father for taking a stand for himself." According to reports, the miffed leader will join the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the evening. Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, May Join BJP.

"I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies," Mahanaryaman Scindia tweeted. Will Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government Survive The Jyotiraditya Scindia Storm? Here's How Numbers Stack Up in Assembly.

Mahanaryaman Scindia's Tweet:

Shortly after his resignation at least 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators resigned from the party. This development could lead to a collapse of 15-month-old Kamal Nath government and would be reduced to a minority.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former parliamentarian wrote, "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start". Minutes Scindia's announcement, the grand old party said that it expelled him for "anti-party" activities.