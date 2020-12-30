Bengaluru, December 30: The results of Karnataka gram panchayat elections 2020 would begin emerging from early hours today as the State Election Commission is scheduled to begin the counting of votes from 8 am onwards. The polls, held in the past week, evoked a high turnout as nearly four-fifth of the eligible electorate turnout to register their mandate. The live streaming of election results could be viewed further below, via the embedded YouTube link of TV9 Kannada.

The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases, with the first round held on December 22 and second on December 27. Voter turnouts of 80 and 80.79 percent were recorded, respectively. Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad Election Results 2020: BJP Wins 1,833 Seats, Congress Bags 1,713.

Over 3,000 gram panchayats spread across 117 talukas were contested in the first round of elections, followed by 2,709 panchayats based in 109 talukas in the second round. Cumulatively, a total of 72,616 seats were contested, spread across 5,728 villages were up for grabs.

The number of candidates in the election was stated to be 2,22,814, and nearly 8,100 among them were elected unopposed. The voting was held using ballot papers in all poll-bound districts except Bidar where the electronic voting machines were used.

